Set up complete for Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden

ST. LOUIS – The weather has been gorgeous and holiday light displays are going up across the region. The eighth annual Garden Glow setup is now complete at the Missouri Botanical Garden and the nice fall weather has made things a little bit easier.

“It has helped a lot. Yeah. Not having the rain allows all of the electrical components, you can really test them out and see what’s working and what isn’t. It’s been great. We’ve been really lucky with that,” said Adam Jaschek, senior events coordinator at the Missouri Botanical Garden. “And the warm weather (Friday) to put the finishing touches on has been great.”

The work started the week after Labor Day, just as the summer season was dying down. The crew has put in a lot of hours transforming the park into a winter wonderland.

“So, we’ve got over a million lights. Well over a million. We stop counting at a million. So, it’s a team of about six people. It started with a team of four and added on as we get closer working all through the weeks to get this done,” Jaschek said.

Even though things will look a little different this year, they still have a lot of the favorites.

“On November 11, we’ll have the entire garden lit with installations throughout. It’s holiday lighting,” Jaschek said. “All traditional favorites are back with some new and repurposed things for people to see and enjoy.”

The botanical garden did have to make some adaptations to make sure everyone stays safe.

“So, we are encouraging obviously people to adhere to safety protocols. So, we’re eliminating a lot of the touchpoints. We’re making sure that with the crowd control that people will have distance to enjoy so that everyone can come here knowing that it’s a safe environment to enjoy the lights,” Jaschek said.

It’s been a dark year so it will be nice to light things up a little bit. The eighth annual Garden Glow begins on Wednesday, November 11, and they are limiting the number of people allowed inside at any one time. You can reserve your tickets in advance online at mobot.org/glow.