ST. LOUIS – A years-long legal battle over the ownership of the Fox Theatre has been resolved.

Two parties, Fox Associates LLC and Foxland Inc., have agreed to a settlement over the St. Louis landmark. The parties call it a “mutually satisfactory settlement.”

The settlement comes as a lease on the Fox Theatre was pushing 100 years and set to expire in 2025. Under the settlement, Fox Associates will purchase Foxland’s interest in the land underlying the theatre, which would consolidate ownership to one party.

“On behalf of myself and partners Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup and Julie Baudendistel Noonan, we are thrilled that the Fabulous Fox Theatre will continue to bring world class entertainment to St. Louis for generations to come,” said Mary Strauss, Fox Associates partner. “It has been a labor of love for our Strauss and Baudendistel families to be the custodians of this St. Louis treasure and national landmark for the past four decades and we look forward to a fabulous future.”

Charles Modlin of Foxland, Inc. stated, “While our family had been looking forward to operating the Theatre for many years, we are happy with the result and believe the Theatre remains in good hands with Fox Associates, who we are confident will continue its important legacy of successfully operating one of the most magnificent historic Theatres in the world.”

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in 2021, and a judge initially ruled last month that the ownership battle would require a trial. Before the settlement, Fox Associates and Foxland both argued they were entitled to full ownership once the lease ends.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, before the settlement, Foxland owned around 75 percent of the land as well as the grand entrance and the ballroom. Fox Associates LLC owned around 25 percent of the land, plus the orchestra pit, the main stage, backstage, and some seating.

Fox Associates has taken on various operations of the theatre for at least 40 years, including an extensive restoration project in the 1980s.

Fox Theatre, also known as the “Fabulous Fox,” sits at 527 North Grand Boulevard in the Grand Center neighborhood of St. Louis. For more information on the theatre and its history, click here.