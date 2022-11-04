STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – Seven people are behind bars after a series of car crimes Thursday evening that sparked a high-speed pursuit in downtown Ste. Genevieve.

The Ste. Genevieve responded to the area after multiple reports of property being stolen from vehicles. Thieves also stole one person’s car. It’s unclear how many vehicles were targeted.

When police arrived to the area, they were involved in a high-speed pursuit with some of the suspects in a red Ford Explorer. The pursuit later ended in St. Genevieve County.

Police say thieves took items from parked cars along Biltmore Street and the Wynncrest Apartments on Progress Parkway, though other areas might have also been targeted. Investigators say all known victim vehicles were unlocked at the time of the crime.

“Please make sure your vehicles, homes and other valuables are locked to assist in preventing you from becoming a victim,” the Ste. Genevieve Department reminds people via Facebook.