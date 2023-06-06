ST. LOUIS – The Fortune 500, an annual list published by Fortune Magazine, ranks 500 of the largest United States corporations by total revenue from the latest fiscal year.

Fortune released its 69th annual Fortune 500 list on Monday, naming seven companies based in the St. Louis area. Among the regional companies recognized around St. Louis include:

Centene (25)

Emerson Electric (207)

Reinsurance Group of America (257)

Edward Jones (333)

Graybar Electric (378)

Olin (410)

Ameren (480)

Centene, Reinsurance Group of America, Graybar Electric and Ameren also jumped in their rankings from last year, according to Forbes. Six of the seven St. Louis-based companies mentioned in the report had a positive change in profits percentage last year.

Overall, the revenue threshold for 2022 Fortune 500 list was $7.2 billion, up 13% from last year. In total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. gross domestic product.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Walmart takes the top spot on the Fortune 500 list for the elevnth year in a row, with $5.7 trillion cumulative revenue. Amazon, Apple, CVS Health and United Health Group also maintained Top 5 spots right behind Walmart.

For the full Fortune 500 list, click here.