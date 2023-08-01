ST. LOUIS – Neighborhoods and the police who protect and serve them are coming together to stand up against crime.

University City, Lincoln County, St. Charles, East St. Louis, and other areas are celebrating ‘National Night Out.’ The tradition started in the late 60s and early 70s with the development of neighborhood watches.

The goal is to help people be aware of what’s going on in their area and meet their local first responders. University City is also hosting a ‘back to school rally’ at the same time.

