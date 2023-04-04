ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Locals are voting on a recreational marijuana tax Tuesday.

People in dozens of cities and counties are voting on recreational marijuana taxes Tuesday. This is Proposition M in St. Louis County, and Prop 3 in St. Charles County.

This 3% sales tax would be in addition to a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana. That was set up in the constitutional amendment legalizing the adult use of the drug.

It was approved by voters statewide last November. In St. Louis County, the county government and 35 municipalities are seeking a 3% tax proposition.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has said it would generate more than $3 million a year for county parks, police, and roads.

Five municipalities in St. Charles County are asking voters to approve this sales tax.

Wentzville’s proposition is asking voters whether the tax should be imposed to provide funding for police, infrastructure, and other city needs. Similar wording is included on the ballot in Lake St. Louis. O’Fallon, St. Peters, and Cottleville don’t specify a use for the tax dollars. It’s the same story on the countywide ballot.

In Jefferson County, a 3% tax proposition is on the ballot in Festus, Herculaneum, Hillsboro, and Pevely. In Franklin County, the county government is seeking a countywide marijuana tax.

Washington, Union, Pacific, St. Clair and Gerald are asking voters to pass city taxes.

There’s an ongoing legal dispute over whether the amendment allows a county tax on marijuana in municipalities as well as unincorporated areas. Polls open at 6:00 a.m.