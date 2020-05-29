Several CVS locations in St. Louis region to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Friday, CVS pharmacies will do their part to step up access to COVID-19 testing by opening 22 new sites in their drive-thru pharmacies across Missouri.

There will be several select locations opening in the St. Louis region to amp up access.

The unique part about all of this is it will happen in the drive-thru pharmacies and self-swab tests will be administered by the patient.

“We have made great progress over the past month in regard to testing but we must do more,” said Governor Mike Parson.

The governor spoke on the need to test thousands of more Missourians as the state works to safely move into the next phases of reopening.

“There is a need for more testing, and there is a need for more testing especially in underserved communities…so we were looking for the fastest way to help our patients,” said CVS Regional Director Sarita Saade-Harouch.

The company is expanding to 1,000 pharmacies across the country who will administer tests through the drive-thru; 22 of them are in Missouri. She says top technicians will be on sight to help.

“We will have a technician at the window who will be certified to actually walk the patient through the process,” Saade-Harouch said.

The patient must pre-register, pull up, but will never leave their vehicle. Video demos will instruct them on how to test themselves.

“It’s very critical that they inserted the right way, at the right angle, and they will have to swab and scrub their nostrils for like 15 seconds each,” said Saade-Harouch.

Tests go to a third party and results come in three days.

Insurance will cover the testing. For those without insurance, there will be government funding.

Locations in our area include one on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, CVS on Clayton Road in Ballwin, Manchester Road in Kirkwood, Highway K in O’Fallon, and on Gravois Avenue in St. Louis.

To pre-register, click here.