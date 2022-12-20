FERGUSON, Mo. – Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson.

According to reports, the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Pershall Road at New Halls Ferry Road. Two children were involved in the crash, and have serious injuries. However, they are in stable condition.

Southbound traffic was being diverted because of the crash. The drivers of the two striking vehicles fled the scene. One of the vehicles was also stolen.

This is an open investigation. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.