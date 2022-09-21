ST. LOUIS – A man faces criminal charges after authorities recovered several guns and illegal drugs from his south St. Louis home.

Prosecutors charged Mitchell Link, 63, with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of drug trafficking.

Officers executed a warrant to search Link’s home in the 4200 block of Schiller Place on June 9, 2022. The warrant led authorities to at least five guns and drugs in two safe deposit boxes and one plastic bag.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, laboratory analysis later revealed that fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine were inside the home.

According to Missouri court records, Link is a convicted felon with prior offenses for drug crimes and thefts. He is in custody in St. Louis without bond.