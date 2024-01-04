ST. LOUIS – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van transporting those with developmental disabilities.

The good news is that all of the injuries were non-life-threatening. The crash happened at North Florissant and North Grand in the Fairgrounds neighborhood of north city. The scene is just clearing, with wreckers taking away both of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area at about 7:15 a.m. One of the vehicles involved was an SUV. The other was a transport van from the ‘Southside Wellness Center,’ an organization based in St. Louis.

The owner of that business, Mary Parram, told FOX 2 that eight of her clients were aboard the van. They were all transported to the hospital. The SUV driver was also taken to the hospital.

Again, authorities explained that all of the injuries are not life-threatening.

Parram, the owner of Southside Wellness, says her company transports those with developmental disabilities to day programs and workshops. She said that was what was happening when the crash took place.