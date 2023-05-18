ST. LOUIS — Several Missouri universities have released their tuition structures for the 2023-2024 school year.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year, implementing a new structure to enhance predictability and reduce student debt. The differential tuition model eliminates course fees and provides clarity on program costs.

“We already have the highest graduation rates among all public universities in Missouri and the new tuition structure will enable our students to complete their undergraduate degrees sooner, thereby reducing cost of attendance. I’m so proud that our graduates have a 95% placement rate, one of the highest in the country,” states Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri.

The University of Missouri-Columbia and Missouri University of Science and Technology will introduce plateau rates for undergraduates, encouraging faster graduation and potential savings. Graduate students will have differential tuition based on their field of study, without plateau rates.

More information:

Approved Undergraduate Differential Tuition Plateau Semester Rates, effective Fall 2023

Plateau rates are for students taking between 12 – 18 credit hours per semester. Students taking less than 12 hours will be assessed a per-credit hour fee based on the tier for their major. Students taking more than 18 hours will be assessed the plateau rate and a per-credit hour fee for any additional hours.

MU Resident Non-Resident Tier 1 $6,500 $16,600 Tier 2 $7,400 $17,500 Tier 3 $8,300 $18,400 Missouri S&T Resident Non-Resident Freshman Rate $6,500 $15,200 Tier 1 $6,500 $15,200 Tier 2 $7,500 $16,200 Tier 3 $8,500 $17,200

Approved Per Credit Hour Undergraduate Differential Tuition Rates, effective Fall 2023

Plateau rates are not available at UMKC and UMSL

UMKC Resident Non-Resident Campus Base/Essentials/Core 42 $373.00 $973.00 Base Programs $373.00 $973.00 Education $388.50 $988.50 Conservatory $420.00 $1,020.00 Health Studies $444.00 $1,044.00 Bloch School $450.00 $1,050.00 Dental Hygiene $465.00 $1,065.00 Engineering & CS $483.00 $1,083.00 Nursing $534.00 $1,134.00

UMSL Resident Non-Resident Tier 1 $480 $1,194 Tier 2 $541 $1,255 Tier 3 $584 $1,298 Tier 4 $593 $1,307

Approved Per Credit Hour Graduate Differential Tuition Rates, effective Fall 2023

MU Resident Non-Resident Tier 1 $500 $1,250 Tier 2 $535 $1,285 Tier 3 $575 $1,325 Tier 4 $650 $1,400 National Market Minimum: $575 – Maximum $1,400

Missouri S&T Resident Non-Resident Tier 1 $550 $1,000 Tier 2 $625 $1,075 Tier 3 $725 $1,175 Tier 4 $750 $1,200

UMSL Resident Non-Resident Tier 1 $614 $1,460 Tier 2 $661 $1,507 Tier 3 $769 $1,615 Tier 4 $889 $1,735

UMKC Resident Non-Resident Graduate Base $488 $1,255 Nursing $707 $1,327