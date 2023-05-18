ST. LOUIS — Several Missouri universities have released their tuition structures for the 2023-2024 school year.
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year, implementing a new structure to enhance predictability and reduce student debt. The differential tuition model eliminates course fees and provides clarity on program costs.
“We already have the highest graduation rates among all public universities in Missouri and the new tuition structure will enable our students to complete their undergraduate degrees sooner, thereby reducing cost of attendance. I’m so proud that our graduates have a 95% placement rate, one of the highest in the country,” states Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri.
The University of Missouri-Columbia and Missouri University of Science and Technology will introduce plateau rates for undergraduates, encouraging faster graduation and potential savings. Graduate students will have differential tuition based on their field of study, without plateau rates.
More information:
- University of Missouri tuition calculator
- University of Missouri St. Louis student fee schedule
- University of Missouri S&T tuition structure
Approved Undergraduate Differential Tuition Plateau Semester Rates, effective Fall 2023
Plateau rates are for students taking between 12 – 18 credit hours per semester. Students taking less than 12 hours will be assessed a per-credit hour fee based on the tier for their major. Students taking more than 18 hours will be assessed the plateau rate and a per-credit hour fee for any additional hours.
|MU
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Tier 1
|$6,500
|$16,600
|Tier 2
|$7,400
|$17,500
|Tier 3
|$8,300
|$18,400
|Missouri S&T
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Freshman Rate
|$6,500
|$15,200
|Tier 1
|$6,500
|$15,200
|Tier 2
|$7,500
|$16,200
|Tier 3
|$8,500
|$17,200
Approved Per Credit Hour Undergraduate Differential Tuition Rates, effective Fall 2023
Plateau rates are not available at UMKC and UMSL
|UMKC
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Campus Base/Essentials/Core 42
|$373.00
|$973.00
|Base Programs
|$373.00
|$973.00
|Education
|$388.50
|$988.50
|Conservatory
|$420.00
|$1,020.00
|Health Studies
|$444.00
|$1,044.00
|Bloch School
|$450.00
|$1,050.00
|Dental Hygiene
|$465.00
|$1,065.00
|Engineering & CS
|$483.00
|$1,083.00
|Nursing
|$534.00
|$1,134.00
|UMSL
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Tier 1
|$480
|$1,194
|Tier 2
|$541
|$1,255
|Tier 3
|$584
|$1,298
|Tier 4
|$593
|$1,307
Approved Per Credit Hour Graduate Differential Tuition Rates, effective Fall 2023
|MU
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Tier 1
|$500
|$1,250
|Tier 2
|$535
|$1,285
|Tier 3
|$575
|$1,325
|Tier 4
|$650
|$1,400
|National Market
|Minimum: $575 – Maximum $1,400
|Missouri S&T
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Tier 1
|$550
|$1,000
|Tier 2
|$625
|$1,075
|Tier 3
|$725
|$1,175
|Tier 4
|$750
|$1,200
|UMSL
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Tier 1
|$614
|$1,460
|Tier 2
|$661
|$1,507
|Tier 3
|$769
|$1,615
|Tier 4
|$889
|$1,735
|UMKC
|Resident
|Non-Resident
|Graduate Base
|$488
|$1,255
|Nursing
|$707
|$1,327