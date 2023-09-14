ST. LOUIS – One person is dead, and two juveniles are hurt after a series of shootings overnight in the city of St. Louis. Two others were also shot in the violence.

At this point, police have told FOX 2 that nobody is in custody in connection with any of the shootings. The police also shared that they don’t believe any of the shootings are connected, even though three of them happened within about a half hour of each other and two of the scenes were only a block apart.

Police got the first call just after 9:45 p.m. They rushed to a scene on Minerva in north St. Louis which turned out to be a homicide.

We’re told when officers arrived, they found one male shot outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police explained that the victim in the case was in his late teens to early 20s. H

Homicide detectives have been called in to take over this investigation.

About two hours later, police rushed to another shooting scene. This one in south city on Delor near Virginia. Authorities revealed that two juvenile males were shot in this case.

We’re told they were found in a field near homes. One of the victims had a graze wound to his head while the other was shot in the leg. Investigators say both are expected to survive. Police say at this point they don’t know the ages of the victims in the case; just that they are both juvenile males.

About the same time as that shooting happened, another shooting call went out on Ridge in north city. In that case, police said a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his arm.

We’re told he was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital that scene was a block away from where the homicide happened on Minerva.

Finally, about a half later, police shared that a 19-year-old male was shot in his left foot on north Broadway again in north city. He is expected to be okay as well. Police added that he was conscious and breathing when police arrived to that scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.