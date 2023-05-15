ST. LOUIS – It was another weekend of craziness in downtown St. Louis with fights and gunshots during the overnight hours. The latest episodes involved two incidents early Sunday morning. Police shared that the suspects in both cases are still at large.

The first incident unfolded around 1:15 a.m. Police responded to a call for a large fight in the street with several suspects having guns in the 900 block of Locust Avenue. Officers broke up the crowd without incident, but then about 20 minutes later officers were sent to the same location for antoher street fight.

Officers again dispersed the crowd, but this time they heard a barrage of gunfire nearby on the 300 block of Olive Boulevard.

We’re told officers ran there and found multiple people in two vehicle. Both vehicle were riddled with bullets. Police toold FOX that nine people were in the vehicles, and eight were teenagers. Several shell casings were found, but nobody was hit or injured.

About an hour later, police responded to an area hospital for two shooting victims. Authorities said the two victims were driving on 7th Street near Locust, when a dark colored SUV with tinted windows pulled up next of them and opened fire.

Police told us a 30 year old man was shot in the back of the head and left arm and was listed in serious but stable condition. A 42 year old woman suffered a graze wound to her forehead. She was listed as stable.

Police revealed that this shooting may be related to the earlier incident. Both investigations are still ongoing.

This is the second weekend in a row where police have responded to fights and large crowds of people in the streets of downtown St. Louis in the overnight hours.

Last weekend, people could be seen openly carrying guns and fights broke out spilling onto streets. The fights seemed to be in the same area outside of lofts in the area of 9th and Olive.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.