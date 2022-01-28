Several St. Louis museums re-opening next week

ST. Luis — The Missouri History Museum in Forest Park is ready to reopen. The museum shut down for approximately 25 days, following a dramatic rise in COVID-related illnesses.

The public will be able to return for in-person visits on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“We’re constantly looking at the situation and how things are going,” said Jody Sowell, managing director of the Missouri Historical Society. “We feel comfortable opening once again.”

He said in addition to the Missouri History Museum, Missouri Historical Society Library and Research Center and Soldiers Memorial, other area institutions reopening next week include the St. Louis Art Museum and St. Louis Science Center.

“Our museums are the cultural gem of the city,” said Sowell.

Some of the exhibits Missouri History Museum visitors will be able to see include a tribute to the many influences St. Louis has had on modern music and a look at the role St. Louis women played in the fight for voting rights.

“They are the kinds of stories that we really want to share with people so, the fact that we could do that again means everything to us,” Sowell said.