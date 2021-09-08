Several winning Powerball tickets sold in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were several big winners from Missouri during Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot has now grown to $388 million. and

A ticket matching all five white balls was sold at a gas station in Loose Creek, Missouri. That ticket is worth a million dollars.

Another winning ticket was sold at a Schnucks at the Hilltown Village Center in Chesterfield. It matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball. It is worth $50,000.

The overall odds of winning anything in the Powerball game is about one 24 for each $2 play. The chances of winning a million dollars are about one in 11.6 million.

“Excitement around the games is really ramping up, so it’s a great time to remind everyone to play responsibly. Have fun with it, but remember it only takes one ticket to win,” writes Executive Director May Scheve Reardon.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winners have until March 3 to make an appointment at any Missouri Lottery office.