ST. LOUIS — Showers and storms will exit to the east this morning, and then the rest of the day should be dry. A lot of clouds linger through much of the day, with a gradual decrease in cloud cover through the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Partly cloudy with a lot of dry time overnight, with lows near 70. Shower and storm chances return early Sunday morning, and storm chances increase for the afternoon and evening, especially in eastern MO and western IL, ahead of a cold front. For the afternoon and evening storms, there is concern for severe weather, with all threats (hail, wind, brief tornado) possible.