ST. LOUIS – Get ready for another round of severe storms. The latest system rolling through the St. Louis region could hit hard late Friday evening and pose flood risks for some.

The next round of thunderstorms is coming in from the west. St. Louis City and many nearby counties could see the biggest impacts from 9-11 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says the upcoming storm system could generate speeds up to 70 mph, but the chance for tornado is low. Heavy rainfall and hail are also threats.

A flood watch is in effect for Lincoln, Montgomery and Pike counties through early Saturday morning. The watch means conditions are favorable for flooding. If it’s upgraded to a flood warning, move immediately to higher ground and have some essential items on hand.

Rain and thunderstorm threats will likely continue overnight, though should dissipate early Saturday morning. Download the FOX 2 weather and news apps to stay up-to-date on developing conditions.