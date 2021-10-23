Severe storms with elevated tornado threat expected for Sunday

ST. LOUIS – Strong and severe thunderstorms are expected for Sunday between 3 p.m. and midnight.

With some sunshine earlier in the day, temperatures will warm well into the 70s. A cold front will be pushing into that warm air creating the severe weather threat late in the day.

Several bands of storms will push west to east. Some of these storms look to be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour, large hail, and some strong tornadoes.

Everyone may not see storms that strong, but the chance exists across the entire area.

The threat of severe storms will end around midnight. Spotty showers will linger into Monday, which will be a chilly, windy day.