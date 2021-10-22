Severe thunderstorm outbreak possible Sunday for Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS– A severe thunderstorm outbreak is possible over much of Missouri and Illinois Sunday afternoon and evening. Until then, the weather will be quiet through midday Saturday.

Late Saturday, a new storm system will bring the threat of thunderstorms to the area for Saturday night into Sunday evening. You can expect heavy rain of 1-2 inches possible over that stretch as well as the risk for severe thunderstorms.

The severe threat will be the greatest on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River. There may also be damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

The NWS is also telling people to be aware of the storm potential. They are asking you to be ready for the severe weather by:

Having your storm shelter cleaned out and redy for use

Have flashlights and new batteries

Have your weather radio programmed

Check your local weather frequently

Keep your family aware of the plan and what to do

Have a plan for your pets