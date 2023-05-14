A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for St. Louis City and the following counties: St. Louis, Madison, St. Clair, St. Charles, Jefferson, Boone, Franklin, Adams, Macoupin, Cole, Clinton, Marion, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Randolph, Fayette, Marion, Callaway, Lincoln, Monroe, Audrain, Pike, Washington, Greene, Warren, Pike, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, Brown, Ste. Genevieve, Lewis, Osage, Ralls, Monroe, Shelby, Knox, Calhoun.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Stay tuned to the Fox 2 Weather Team for updates.