ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Missouri and Illinois until 10 p.m. Saturday.

In Missouri, this watch is for counties, including Iron, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Montgomery, Madison, Reynolds, St. Charles, St. Louis, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois, Warren, Washington, and St. Louis City.

In Illinois, this watch is for counties, including Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington.