ST. LOUIS – It started with triple-digit temperatures, and then it turned to downpours. Still, many filled the streets throughout St. Louis on Friday.

“I’ll still be there, rain, regardless,” said Alexis Shaw, who came out to Ballpark Village with her brother.

Much like Shaw, the temperatures and the rain did not stop people from showing up, and much of the reason was the big game.

“To see the Yankees play the Cardinals,” said John Most.

He came from California to visit family and watch an anticipated game.

As the heat moved to heavy rain, progressively getting worse, batting up to the plate was postponed. The Cardinals quickly issued a release rescheduling the game for Saturday at 6:15 p.m., making it a double-header event. The second game, originally planned for Saturday, will proceed as scheduled at 1:15 p.m.

The crazy conditions are something some have seen at Busch Stadium before.

“My parents have actually been here when the flag went from limp to straight up. It was one of the windiest nights ever.”

Despite going from drought to downpour, that has St. Louisans saying, “Go Cards,” said Eric Magwood.

Some people are searching for the best way to kick off their Fourth of July weekend.

“Tonight, is the composing performance for Beauty and the Beast; it’s been a huge hit here in St. Louis,” said Eric Pugh, the marketing director for the Muny.

As crowds filled stretches of The Muny theater, the rain was hot and heavy.

“Everyone’s content, the kids are having a blast,” Pugh said.

Some… even excited.

“From so hot… I need water to rain,” said one little boy who came to see the production with his family.

It was another big city event that went from being postponed to canceled by Friday night.

“The show will go on as they say,” Pugh said.

He said they will now look forward to their next show, which starts on Wednesday. Pugh also said refunds will be given.

Hard work and dedication to get big events like this moving, something many were looking forward to in St. Louis County, for the big July 4th JB Blast. It’s been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Organizers said the event will take place on Friday, July 21.

“Safety is always our first and top priority,” Pugh said.