ST. LOUIS – Residents in the Riverbend City Apartments are once again dealing with raw, seeping sewage running through units and halls of the complex.

From broken down posts to gates that are completely inoperable, the problems here at Riverbend City Apartments have only gotten worse over the last month. Once you step inside, the problems escalate.

“I got up, went to the restroom, and I see my tub filling up, and I said, ‘Wow, it’s gonna happen again,” said resident Moto Harris.

Floors flooded with raw, stinky sewage. It’s something that plagues the floors throughout the apartment complex on South Broadway. It’s the fourth time Harris has been scared to step inside his own apartment. Afraid not only of being electrocuted but also of being subjected to smelly, discolored water spilling onto his floors.

The most recent plumbing problem happened early Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m. By 6 p.m., he told FOX 2 that the plumbers hadn’t even come to the building yet.

What’s worse are the unanswered questions. Harris said Riverbend management had not yet provided him or his neighbors with a timetable for when the issues would be resolved.

FOX 2 first reported on serious health concerns derived from conditions at the complex about a month ago. At the time, city officials said the property was under investigation due to the living conditions. The St. Louis Housing Authority attempted to remedy the problem.

“We immediately contacted the person you interviewed and the other families,” Val Joyner, director of communications for the St. Louis Housing Authority, said.

An inspector was dispatched to the building hours later and met and discussed the issues with a mother dealing with mold, mildew, and sewage in her apartment. That woman and six other families had to vacate immediately.

While they were relocated to other apartments in the housing authority’s purview and saved from sewage, it’s not the reality for many who are left to deal with the ongoing struggles.

“They moved us up to (the eighth floor), and then we started having problems with the tubs, the sink, and the bedroom floors,” said Mykale Mccollier, who lives with her mother, four siblings, and nephew inside a Riverbend unit.