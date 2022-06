ST. LOUIS – Crews are working to fix the road at the intersection of Ferry and Blair Avenue in north St. Louis as a sewer collapse has made a 40-foot hole in the area.

Recent storms have been the blame for the collapse and multiple agencies have already started fixing the road. Repairs can take about a month to complete.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.