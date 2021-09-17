Sex workers shot in St. Louis City; public safety alert issued

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has issued a public safety alert regarding multiple crimes against sex workers in St. Louis City.

Police say sex workers have been targeted and either shot or shot at by unknown suspects.

These shootings happened on September 16 on the 3800 block of W. Florissant and the 4500 block of Adelaide.

Police are also investigating two August robberies on Cote Brilliante. Investigators say those incidents involved a suspect named “D” that had been meeting women on the MegaPersonals dating app for consensual sex. Police say “D” would then rob the women.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers immediately at 866-371-TIPS (8477).