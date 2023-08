ST. LOUIS – 34-year-old Osmani HaGee Goul’s first court appearance has been rescheduled for Monday, August 7.

It was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed to allow time for the court to find a translator who speaks his language. Goul is an Afghan refugee who is married with three small children.

He’s accused of attacking the boy in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on July 23. He is also charged in a similar attack of a 12-year-old one week earlier in that same neighborhood.