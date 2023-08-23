ST. LOUIS – A person is in police custody after a reported sexual assault near the Saint Louis University campus.

SLU’s Department of Public Safety issued an emergency notification after receiving a report that a student had been sexually assaulted in her apartment at The Coronado, located on Lindell across from the university. The alert stated the perpetrator may be employed by The Coronado.

A university spokesperson said the apartment building is not located on campus and is not owned or operated by the university. However, the spokesperson said the university is providing comprehensive support services to the victim.

The report of the sexual assault comes a little over a week after a double shooting near the campus, which claimed the life of 25-year-old Jaylen French and injured a 19-year-old. Students are calling for the violence to end.

“We feel not super secure, which is not great,” student Emma Calhoun said.

FOX 2 reached out to Coronado management regarding the incident. They had no comment.

The emergency alert left students and parents concerned.

“It concerns me, especially women living alone and young. It justifies our purchase of an extra lock and everything like that,” student Julia Stone said.

The university is encouraging students, if they know someone affected by this incident, to utilize the many resources provided by the university.

“I think we should be notified as soon as they (Coronado management) know, especially before the school notifies us, because for us to get that from our school when that’s not part of the Coronado management, (it) scares me,” student Meg Bennington said.