ST. LOUIS — TLC and Shaggy have announced that they will team up for a 2023 concert tour. They will be playing their biggest hits from the last 30 years. On the tour, En Vogue and Sean Kingston will appear as special guests.

On June 28 Shaggy and TLC will preform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Purchase tickets here.

Fans can expect to hear songs like Waterfalls, No Scrubs, Unpretty, and Creep by TLC, It Wasn’t Me, Boombastic, and Angel by Shaggy, Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It) and Free Your Mind by En Vogue, and Beautiful Girls and Take You There by Sean Kingston.

Shaggy has sold more than 40 million albums to date, in addition to landing eight singles on the Billboard Hot 100. He is among the top 3 streamed reggae artists of all time on Spotify.