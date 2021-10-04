Shake Shack drive-thru proposed in Des Peres

ST. LOUIS– Des Peres may be getting a Shake Shack and the developer is proposing for it to include the area’s first drive-thru location.

The proposed location would be on the 13000 block of Manchester Road on the site of the former Hunan Star Chinese restaurant.

Koch Development plans to build a 3,200 square foot fast food restaurant on the site.

The Des Peres planning commission is slated to review the proposal on Oct. 13. A traffic impact study included in the petition for a conditional use permit shows access to the proposed Shake Shack will be limited to left-in/left-out along Manchester Road.

Plans are also in the works for a Shake Shack in Chesterfield. The city planning commission gave final approval to plans for a Shake Shack restaurant to open in the Chesterfield Valley earlier this year.

There are already locations in the Central West End and Ladue.

Shake Shack was founded by St. Louis native Danny Meyer.