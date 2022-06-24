CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Shake Shack opened its fourth restaurant in the St. Louis area Friday, and the newest one offers something extra over the others.

Chesterfield is now home to a Shake Shack in the 17000 block of Chesterfield Airport Road. It’s also the first Shake Shack in the St. Louis region to offer a drive-thru. Customers can also enjoy meals indoors or outdoors on a spacious patio.

“We’re delighted to open our doors in Chesterfield,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer for Shake Shack. “The St. Louis area holds a special place in our hearts, since it’s the home of our founder, Danny Meyer. Our Chesterfield team is ready to serve up delicious Shackburgers and Shakes, whether you’re enjoying a meal in our dining room or cruising through the drive thru.”

Celebrating its grand opening Friday, the restaurant gave out exclusive Shake Shack x Arch Apparel tumblers or hats to the first 200 drive-thru customers. Also, $1 from every sandwich sold Friday will be donated to The BackStoppers, a St. Louis nonprofit that provides financial assistance and support to families of first responders who died in the line of duty.

The new Chesterfield Shack is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Guests can also place orders to-go at the Shack or pre-order for pickup or delivery via the Shake Shack App.

Shake Shack operates seven restaurants in Missouri and more than 250 restaurants nationwide. Central West End, Ladue Crossing and the Enterprise Center are home to St. Louis’ other Shake Shack locations. To find the nearest Shake Shack near you, click here.