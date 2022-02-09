Shamrock Shake, OREO Shamrock McFlurry return Feb. 21 at McDonald’s

ST. LOUIS – McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry are set to return at participating locations Feb. 21.

When the limited-time treats are back, McDonald’s wants customers to show how they are celebrating by using hashtags, #cbf2ac and #ShamrockShakeSZN!, according to a press release.

The Shamrock Shake is a “creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a tasty whipped topping.”

The OREO Shamrock McFlurry is first debuted in 2020 and is “the perfect combo of vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces,” the press release states.

For more information, visit McDonald’s website or Facebook page.