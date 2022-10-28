Shania Twain has announced that St. Louis will be a stop on her “Queen of Me” global tour. FOX 2 is giving away tickets all next week.

On June 4, 2023, the country singer will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. Twain is releasing a new album in 2023. This is her first record since 2017.

The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see Twain in nearly five years.

The album will be available everywhere on Feb. 3, 2023. Tickets for the tour are for sale starting Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.