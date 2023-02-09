ST. LOUIS – A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is coming to St. Louis.

Big Chicken is planning to open to St. Louis and several other markets within the next six weeks. The Las Vegas-based chain plans to expand in 15 U.S. markets, according to a news release.

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken fuses Shaq’s home-cooked childhood favorites with several trending flavors. Customers can order crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders, along with Cheez-It crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes.

Big Chicken’s expansion to St. Louis comes as the company has teamed up with the Blue Origin nonprofit to feed people in need.

“I’m proud to team up with Blue Origin to help inspire the next generation,” said Shaquille O’Neal via the news release. “This first-of-its-kind partnership is a game changer and I’m excited to take the chicken sandwich game to a whole new level.”

Big Chicken has not yet listed where the St. Louis location is being planned on its website. The restaurant is also planning to open Midwest sites in Kansas City and the Chicagoland.