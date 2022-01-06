Shaquille O’Neal to DJ in Soulard for Mardi Gras

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, September 9 included Shaquille ONeal (The Event) and musical guest Maisie Peters. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) SHAQUILLE ONEAL

ST. LOUIS – Basketball superstar Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel will be in Soulard for Mardi Gras St. Louis Feb. 26.

The event will take place behind Social Bar & Grill Soulard inside The EFFEN Tent from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early bird tickets are $85, which includes an all-inclusive premium open bar, and VIP packages also are available.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook event page and on Disco Donnie Presents.

The event is put on by The EFFEN Tent, One80 Entertainment, and Social Bar & Grill Soulard with the show presented by Disco Donnie Presents, B&W Productions.