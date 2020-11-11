Sharp increase in COVID cases in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County are rising rapidly.

In the past 14 days, St. Charles County has reported 3,272 new cases of COVID- 19. When you compare that number to 14 days prior, they have had a 60 percent increase in caseloads.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in June they had a third as many cases per 100,000 residents as the St. Louis County and City. Within the past month, that has changed. Now, they have about the same number of cases as St. Louis County.

Hospitals in St. Charles County are worried.

Ehlmann said we need to get back to re-educating people on the importance of masks, social distancing, hand washing, and quarantining.

Ehlmann and other city leaders have been talking about how they are seeing fewer people cooperating with quarantine. He said in St. Louis County they are guessing that about half the people they contact about quarantining aren’t cooperating.

Ehlmann said they think this lack of doing the right thing is part of why we are seeing such an increase in numbers.

He wants to keep bars and restaurants open, but what really matters to him is keeping kids in the classroom.

“If you won’t wear the mask and do the quarantine for yourself, please do it for the kids,” Ehlmann said.