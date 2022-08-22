ST. LOUIS – A 24-year-old has been charged in connection with a pair of violent home invasions that took place in broad daylight Friday in south St. Louis.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, both crimes occurred on the afternoon of August 19.

The first home invasion happened at 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Shaw Boulevard. The female victim told police she heard her dog barking in the kitchen and when she went to investigate, discovered a man crawling into her home through a window.

The man brandished a handgun at her and demanded electronics, cash, and jewelry. He forced her through the home at gunpoint and took her laptop and two cellphones.

At one point, the armed intruder led the woman to her bedroom where he sexually assaulted her. Police said the invader then left the home and fled on foot.

At 5:10 p.m., police responded to another call for a “hold up” in the 3800 block of Russell Boulevard, less than a quarter-mile from the original crime.

The female victim in this incident told police a man entered her kitchen through an unlocked door, pointed a handgun at her, and demanded money and jewelry. The woman handed over approximately $400 in cash. The assailant took the women’s wedding ring before leaving the residence.

Caldwell said officers searched the area for the suspect and located the man in a nearby alley. Police chased the man on foot and apprehended him on S. 39th Street.

Property belonging to both victims was found in the suspect’s possession, Caldwell said. The man also had a black and silver Taurus handgun.

The victims identified the suspect after his arrest and police confirmed it was the same individual.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 24-year-old Antonio Mosley with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree kidnapping – terrorizing, and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Mosley remains in custody without bond.