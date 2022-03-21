GRAY SUMMIT, Mo. – March 21 is the International Day of Forests, which is a day to raise awareness of the importance of all type of forests across the world for the benefit of current and future generations.

At Shaw Nature Reserve, a division of the Missouri Botanical Garden, they work daily to manage their 2,400 acres to maximize the native biodiversity so future generations can continue to enjoy and appreciate the natural beauty of the world.

“We think a lot in terms of ecosystem health and we define ecosystem health by native health biodiversity,” said Mike Saxton, the manager of ecological restoration and land stewardship at Shaw Nature Reserve. “So, the more diverse our plants are, the more diverse our insects are going to be and, by extension, the more diverse your birds and so on.”

At Shaw Nature Reserve, they have many different forest types.

“The Meramec River runs through the site so we’ve got kind of low-land, bottomland, floodplain forests,” Saxton said. “We’ve got upland, old hickory woodlands, and everything in between.”

And management of these forests is critical.

“We can’t just fence around it and let nature take its course for a few different reasons. One is that we have a high abundance of non-native invasive plants,” Saxton said.

“Most of the invasive species are considered invasive because they actually change the chemistry of the soil and some of the other interactions around them. Generally to the detriment of every other species, especially our native ones,” said Calvin Maginel, an ecological resource scientist at Shaw Nature Reserve.

They also use fire as a tool burning most of their woodland communities every three to four years.

“All of our various woodlands, from our upland woods to our bottomland forests, all evolved with the natural element of fire. So we have to go in and actively put fire on the landscape in order to maintain that ecosystem health,” Saxton said.

The main goal is to maximize the amount of light that reaches the understory floor. A lack of light is a major limiting factor for plant biodiversity.

“You might look around the woods and there can be ten different species of trees but there might be 100 species of plants on the forest floor,” Saxton said.

Homeowners can also help to bring back more biodiversity by removing invasive species like honeysuckle and privet.

“Even just the act of removing them. You’ll see a lot of native things will come back. They’re in the soil still. There’s still time,” Maginel said. “So there’s still this window in our struggle against these invasive species to actually help to control them and to bring back some of those native plants.”

Management of these invasive species is crucial for future generations to enjoy our native forests.

“If they get invaded and no one’s there to do the work to keep them from continuing to be invaded then we lose those gems. And at a minimum, that would just be sad. But there’s probably a lot of other ecological consequences that we don’t even understand,” Maginel said.