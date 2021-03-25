‘She hadn’t even begun her life’ – Family remembers 19-year-old shot, killed by ex-boyfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police said 19-year-old Tiana Baker was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Dairius Kinnie, on Wednesday evening at Baker’s home in Jennings.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Kinnie with first degree murder, assault, and other charges one day after a fatal shooting in Jennings.

One of Baker’s aunts told FOX 2/KPLR 11 that Baker had just graduated high school and hadn’t even begun her life. She described Tiana as a beautiful, hardworking, sweet, and lovely young girl. She said Tiana had two younger twin siblings.

Police said Kinnie also shot a 44-year-old woman inside the home. The family said the woman is Tiana’s mom. Authorities said the mother is expected to be okay.

Police did not release any further details about Baker and Kinnie’s relationship, other than they were ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.

A local non-profit, Harrison’s Referral Services, connects domestic violence victims with resources. The CEO and founder, Lizzie Harrison, said her heart broke when she heard about Tiana. Harrison said she has noticed an uptick in domestic violence attacks.

“We have a mighty work to do here in St. Louis and all over, it just really broke my heart to hear about another young lady,” Harrison said. “My heart goes out to her family, and her friends.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Red flags of domestic violence, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline:

Telling you that you never do anything right.

Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.

Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers.

Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.

Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.

Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.

Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.

Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.

Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.

Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.

Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.

Destroying your belongings or your home.