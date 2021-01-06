“She was there when her mommy got killed”: Vigil held for 22-year-old mom killed inside Tower Grove home

ST. LOUIS – Family members of 22-year-old Aire’onna Powers gathered near the St. Louis Riverfront Tuesday night with balloons and candles to remember the life taken too soon.

“Aire’onna was a wonderful person. I really miss her. She loved to sing, she loved to dance,” Breonna Gillum, the victim’s sister, said.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4000 block of Arsenal around 12:50 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. Aire’onna Powers’ boyfriend told FOX 2 he was on the phone with her when the suspect, 63-year-old Stephen Davis, who he said also lived in the home, shot and killed Powers.

The boyfriend said he heard Powers talking to Davis while he was on the phone, and she said he pulled out a gun. After, he heard Powers scream and Davis say, “Do you want another one?” He said he immediately ran out the door to her home.

The victim’s sister said Powers’ 2-year-old daughter was there when her mom was shot and killed. Authorities found Powers dead inside the Tower Grove home from gunshot wounds.

“She was there when her mommy got killed. She was right there,” Gillum said.

The victim’s sister said she and Powers knew the suspected shooter personally. She said her and her sister met the 63-year-old Davis four years ago through their grandparents and he was a family friend. She said David and Powers were never in a relationship.

“He was one of those people that loves too hard and they love you enough to kill you, and that’s the type of love he had for my sister,” the victim’s sister said. “He needed help. He needed mental help.”

Later Monday, authorities found Stephen Davis dead inside a vehicle near Calvary Cemetery in the 7300 block of N. Broadway, “from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“I’m going to do what my sister would have did if I was gone. She would have taken care of my kids, so I’m going to take care of her like she’s mine,” Gillum said.

Gillum has two young boys of her own, one the same age as her niece, but she said it’s now her responsibility to take care of her niece.

“I will always protect her daughter. I love her. That’s my blood cousin,” Demonte Tatum, the victim’s cousin, said.