Shelter for homeless pregnant women to hold upcoming fundraiser on Facebook Live

ST. LOUIS - One of the groups hardest hit by this pandemic are charitable organizations. Their annual fundraising luncheons and galas set for the next several months were canceled.

One organization decided to host a virtual event on Facebook. Their moms and babies depend on it.

The Haven of Grace is a shelter for homeless pregnant women in north St Louis. They give 10 women a place to stay and all of the things their needs to care for their baby and other children.

An organization like Haven of Grace needs donations to survive. The Haven couldn't hold its fundraiser luncheon on May 13 so now it will hold it instead on Facebook Live.

You can still bid on baskets and other items. Fox 2's Mandy Murphey will be the host. For more information, you can go to their Facebook page. Donations of $100 or more to The Haven of Grace from individuals and businesses qualify for tax credits equal to 50 percent of the donation amount under Missouri's Maternity Home Tax Credit program.