ST. LOUIS – A few places in the St. Louis area are stepping up to provide temporary shelter for victims of Tuesday’s historic flash flooding.

Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, leading to heavy flash flooding within St. Louis city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in St. Louis County, while heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.

The following shelters are opening up to flash flood victims:

Richmond Heights Community Center at 8001 Dale Avenue

Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road

University City also provided shelter at Pershing elementary, Barbara C. Jordan elementary and Brittany Woods middle schools Tuesday morning, but those shelters are now closed.

The American Red Cross is also working to provide assistance for various needs after flash flooding. If you have been impacted and need a safe place to go, please call 211 to find an evacuation center near you.

More than 70 people have been rescued in St. Louis city from flash flooding Tuesday morning after various damages reported at cars and homes.