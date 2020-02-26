Sheriff: St. Louis man steals $71k in rare video games from store

FENTON, Mo. – A 46-year-old St. Louis man is in jail for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of rare video games, as well as silver and cash, from a Fenton-area store.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Trade-N-Games store in the 1000 block of Gravois Road in the early morning hours of August 16, 2019.

Investigators learned more than $71,000 worth of rare video games had been stolen, as well as $17,000 in silver, $10,000 in cash, and a handgun.

Bissell said the sheriff’s detective bureau spent months investigating the matter and were finally able to identify and arrest a suspect.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Damon Jackson with second-degree burglary, stealing – $25,000 or more, and two counts of stealing – $750 or more.

Jackson remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.