Sheriff’s department may know what led to deaths of Missouri family

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators in Iron County, Missouri believe the tragic deaths of a family of four happened after a power outage in the Lake Killarney area.

A family of four, including infant twins, were found dead in their home on Tuesday morning.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Department does suspect foul play.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their twin 9-month-old boys.

“This is a tragic situation. Anytime you have a family that’s involved in such a tragic incident like this – and two small children,” Sheriff Jeff Burkett said.

It’s believed a heating source, located in the living room of the home, may have caused the their deaths.

“It’s our understanding the house did not have power,” Burkett said. “A day or so previously, a tree fell down and caused a power outage. So the family was seeking secondary source to warm up the home.

“They had a generator working as well. So, just with the chemical in the air and gases, long-term ventilation would be an issue. This time of year we have a lot of issues with heat sources. My suggestion: if you are using an alternative heat source that has a chemical, make sure it working properly and well-ventilated.”

The Iron County coroner says autopsies are planned to determine the exact cause of death.