Sheryl Crow shares a story about losing her teeth in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sheryl Crow is known for her chart-topping hits, long music career, and her ties to Missouri. She was born in the “boot-heel” town of Kennett.

After graduating from Mizzou she taught school in the Rockwood School District. Her day job allowed her to perform on the weekends.

Crow told the Today show that she lost two of her front teeth twice. Once when she was a child. The second time came when she was playing in a St. Louis bar and was hit in the mouth. A waitress lost her balance and an armful of mugs hit her in the mouth.

Her Christmas card that year featured her, without her two front teeth. The caption read, “All I want for Christmas…” A dentist then replaced them.

St. Louis based producer Jay Oliver used her voice in several advertising jingles. One was for a local department store called, Famous-Barr. She went on to sing in commercials for McDonald’s and Toyota.

The national work was very lucrative. Crow said that she made $40,000 for the commercial work for McDonald’s. That was a lot more than the $17,000 she was making as an elementary school teacher in Fenton.

Crow moved to Los Angeles in 1988. Six months later she landed a job as a backup singer for Michael Jackson. The job helped her launch a national career in music.

The nine-time Grammy winner is also a breast cancer survivor who is passionate about the importance of early detection. She has spoken to FOX 2 about the topic several times over the past decade.