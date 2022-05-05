ST. LOUIS – A documentary on Missourian Sheryl Crow comes to SHOWTIME on Friday, May 6.

The documentary chronicles Crow’s life and music career. She is known for her chart-topping hits, long music career, and her ties to Missouri. She was born in the “boot-heel” town of Kennett. After graduating from Mizzou she taught school in the Rockwood School District. Her day job allowed her to perform on the weekends. St. Louis based producer Jay Oliver used her voice in several advertising jingles. One was for a local department store called, Famous-Barr. She went on to sing in commercials for McDonald’s and Toyota. The national work was very lucrative. Crow said that she made $40,000 for the commercial work for McDonald’s. That was a lot more than the $17,000 she was making as an elementary school teacher in Fenton. Crow moved to Los Angeles in 1988. Six months later she landed a job as a backup singer for Michael Jackson. The job helped her launch a national career in music.

The new documentary features footage from Crow’s 20 years of touring and interviews with herself and those close to her including Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others.

SHOWTIME said the documentary is “an intimate story of song and sacrifice—musically gifted superstar Sheryl Crow navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career battling sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.”

The trailer for the documentary “Sheryl” came out on Friday, March 11. This was the same day the full documentary had its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival.

