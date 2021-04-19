Shifting gears as Missouri weather changes again

ST. LOUIS – Another taste of winter means more work as people make important changes. It’s like we’re going back in time instead of marching forward to summer.

At Mr. Wizard’s Frozen Custard, folks were enjoying some ice-cold ice cream. Come tomorrow, they may want to trade for hot chocolate; not everyone though.

“I’m a teacher. Bring on the snow. I’ll take one more snow day,” said Kim Bihr.

For parents it means digging the gloves, the hats, the heavy coats out of closets and chests.

“So, all our winter coats are down in the basement in storage,” said Harry Stevens, a father of three. “So, we’re getting them back up so we can use them.”

In Forest Park, people were wearing shorts t-shirts and—in some cases—no shirts. The number of park goers will likely drop along with the temperature.

“It’s not unbelievable, not surprising,” said Danielle Crumer. “St. Louis weather changes up a lot.”

Dennis Wools was wearing a stocking cap. He said it’s a year-round accessory for him no matter the weather.

“I’m always weather-ready, especially with Missouri; the weather can be unpredictable,” he said.

Cheryl Hasenstab was moving roses and other plants she just purchased to the garage for protection. She said it’s too much work to cover the dogwood and the beautiful tulips in her front yard, but she’s hopeful.

“I really don’t think it’s going to be a problem,” she said. “I think they’ll survive…I have had my share of enjoyment in case they don’t make it.”