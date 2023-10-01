ST. LOUIS — We have some exciting news to share with you. FOX 2’s Shirley Washington was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Silver Circle at the Mid-America Emmy Awards in Branson. FOX 2 also won an Emmy in the breaking/spot news category.

The Silver Circle recognizes professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25 years or more. The academy not only considers their work in the newsroom, but also the impact members have had on their communities.

Shirley gave a beautiful, heartfelt speech Sunday night. Our congratulations go out to Shirley

and to all the winners of last night’s winners and nominees.