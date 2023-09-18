ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 anchor Shirley Washington will be honored at the upcoming Mid-America Emmy Awards later this month as a recipient of the prestigious Silver Circle for her years of exemplary work in the field of broadcast journalism.

The Silver Circle is bestowed on media professionals for 25 years of distinguished service to the television news industry.

Shirley, a native St. Louisian, graduated from Roosevelt High School and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism.

She joined KTVI in April 2007 after working at KDFW-TV, FOX 4 in Dallas, Texas; WAGA-TV in Atlanta, Georgia; and WTVF-TV in Nashville, Tennessee.

Shirley co-anchors the weeknight editions of FOX 2 News at 6 p.m and 10 p.m. She also reports and is co-creator and former host of the Pulse of St. Louis, a public affairs program that focuses on important issues in the St. Louis region.

Other Silver Circle honorees include broadcast journalism teacher Dave Davis and Lisa Rose, an anchor for KY3 News in Springfield.

The 2023 Mid-America EMMY Gala takes place Sept. 30 at the Branson Convention Center.