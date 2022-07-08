MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that involved two employees at an Arby’s in Maryland Heights.

The Maryland Heights Police Department says the shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Arby’s location in the 12000 block of Dorsett Road. Police did not disclose details on what led up to the incident.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries at a hospital. Police say the suspect was identified and is now in custody. No other injuries have been reported.

The Maryland Heights Police Department is handling the investigation. This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.