ST. LOUIS – A woman is recovering after being shot in west St. Louis early Thursday morning.

According to reports, the victim was inside the Courtesy Diner on Hampton Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police said someone fired shots outside the building, and a woman in her 60s was shot in the thigh. She was taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of the injuries have not yet been released.

Police are still searching for the shooter. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nick Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.